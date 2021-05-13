$25M invested to fix Marion County’s worst off residential streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that residential streets are about to get a huge facelift.

The next step of the Circle City Forward initiative will invest $25 million in streets across Marion County. The Department of Public Works will use the money to specifically target residential streets in the poorest condition.

They’ll work with city-county councilors to find which streets they should include on their list.

“We feel it’s appropriate for middle or lower income neighborhoods to get more in this distribution than some neighborhoods and districts that are a little better off,” said DPW Director Dan Parker. “This is not filling chuck holes, it is actual, real reconstruction of these streets.

“This isn’t going to be throwing asphalt on top and make it look good. We’re gonna rebuild these streets the way folks want them. Some of these streets haven’t been touched in 40 years, and they deserve to be completely rebuilt.”