INDIANAPOLIS — There’s more reason to believe 2023 will be a big year for tourism in Indianapolis. The Capital Improvement Board which oversees the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and other venues is projected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. THE CIB approved a budget of $156 million which is about a $6 million increase compared to 2019.

