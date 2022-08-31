INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is looking to score again in the world of e-sports. Indy hosted this year’s NBA 2K season and is one of four cities in the running to host the league again next season. It would be held at the X Factor, since Pan Am Plaza Pavilion is set to be demolished for the Indiana Convention Center expansion.

Inside Indiana Business television host Gerry Dick has more including an honor for the city of Columbus.

