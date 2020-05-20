Tractor parade shows support for neighbor recovering from seizure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A group of farmers in Johnson County took a moment away from their fields Tuesday night to do something special for one of their neighbors.

Members of the Whiteland FFA Alumni Group held a tractor parade for Mitch Higdon. He is recovering from a seizure, and used to be an FFA member.

“He always is talking about tractor day, and asking when tractor day is, and I always see him out here, in his tractor with his dad, driving a tractor, we thought this would be something fun to do,” Josh Rhodes, organizer of the event said.

Organizers believe this parade was also good for local farmers since it gave them a break from their work, and gave them a chance to smile.