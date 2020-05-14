Teachers, students in McCordsville re-unite in drive-thru rally

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Students and teachers at McCordsville Elementary were able to re-unite safely for the first time in weeks. They took part in a spirit drive-through.

Students and parents drove through a line of school staff, all standing 6-feet apart. Teachers going all out to keep the kids laughing.

Terry Trowbridge, an art teacher, was singing and dancing like he usually does during car drop-offs. Instructional Assistant Miss Pat kept up with wig Wednesdays with a wacky wig.

It was a small gesture that meant so much to families. School officials say the spirit drive-thru usually happens every Wednesday at the school, but due to the pandemic, this one meant extra.