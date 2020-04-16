Surprise! Family organizes parade to help Noblesville woman celebrate 95th birthday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – For several weeks, Rosetta Mathena hasn’t been able to go anywhere, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Noblesville resident celebrated her 95th birthday in style—after her family organized a surprise birthday parade.

Her grandchildren arranged for family and friends to drive in front of her house to wish her a happy birthday.

Word about the special occasion quickly spread.

“Just how wonderful! We even had people we didn’t know that were in that parade, who lived behind somebody and they wanted to get in on the fun,” said Becky Meredith, Rosetta’s daughter-in-law.

What’s a birthday without some treats?

Rosetta’s a big fan of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A, so her family bought her some for her special occasion. They also brought her some Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster—and Aunt Brenda dropped off her famous chocolate pie!