Noblesville band members debut song virtually for district anniversary

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers are finding hope through music.

More than 200 Noblesville High School students have been practicing all school year to debut a new song in honor of the district’s 150th anniversary. After the year was cut short, all five of the school’s concert bands continued to practice and came together virtually to debut the song. Check it out.

The song is titled Marche Nobilis by Roland Barrett. The school district tells us the students practiced in small groups for weeks with the band director over Zoom.

The band director mixed the audio files together and then worked with one of his students to edit the videos into one piece.