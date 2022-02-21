PERU, Ind. — A mother-daughter duo in Miami County is working to make prom dreams come true by giving away free dresses.

So far, The Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County has collected hundreds to give away.

It’s open to any high school-aged girls.

Karen and Kara Baker say they understand how expensive these dresses can be, and they just want anyone who wants one to have the opportunity.

“I’m a high school student and I noticed as I was growing up to prom, dresses were very expensive. And I want to go to college, and I realized it’s either a dress or college. So the money that I can save from this helps me out so much, that I really want to give the same opportunity to other girls,” said Kara Baker, the vice president of the Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County.

The giveaway is happening on March 5th at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Girls will get assigned a fairy who will take them around to choose from one of the many dresses.

Once they find the perfect one, then they can pick out shoes, jewelry and even a customized corsage.

“So we kind of live in a community that suffers from a lot of poverty. And to let a girl have the fairytale dream of having the most perfect dress ever, whether she wears it to prom or church or graduation, we’ve had it in that case. It just inspires me to continue to get more dresses and more variety because every girl should feel like a princess and have that special dress for any occasion,” said Karen Baker, the Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County president.

The dresses are donated to the organization.

“We get multiple donations. It’s either just a person wants to donate a dress because they have no use for it or outgrew it, or we have businesses that… like prom dresses: they sell them, and they just don’t want them, and they just want to help us out, they give us these donations,” said Kara Baker.

“Because of COVID they didn’t sell them. We want to get these dresses out to any high school student,” said Karen Baker.

In the past they’ve averaged around 150 to 200 girls a year, but this year since they have so many dresses, they want to get the word out so they can give away even more.

They are still taking donations for things like the corsages.

