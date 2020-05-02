Indy woman makes graduation signs for seniors

INDIANAPOLIS — With the school year cut short for students across Indiana, a central Indiana photographer wants to make sure seniors get the recognition they deserve.

Connie Etter has been creating signs with the senior’s pictures to put in their yards. Some seniors got the chance to see each other and pick them up over the weekend.

“Just giving them a picture, a memory, something they can keep, something they’re parents can keep, because right now, everything is unknown, they don’t know if they’ll have their graduation parties, they don’t know if they’ll see their friends again before they head off to college, so just being able to plaster this stuff over social media is so important,” Etter said.

Etter says the idea has taken off, and she’s getting so many requests and orders that it’s hard to keep up with.