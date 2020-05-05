Indy volunteers provide meals to those in far east side food desert

INDIANAPOLIS – Volunteers are working to provide food to hundreds of families in a food desert in Indianapolis.

Working with Gleaners Food Bank, the volunteers are handing out 400 boxes of food every Monday at the Community Alliance of the Far East Side center, also known as CAFÉ.

Volunteers say residents in the area already find it difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Organizers say the pandemic is only making things worse.

“It’s something we hadn’t seen before. We had needs but nothing to this level. So seeing people come out… families… individuals… senior citizens, who are desperate, it’s challenging to see those folks and we just want to make sure they’re helped,” Michael Howe, Chief Executive Officer of CAFÉ said.

The center is also offering help for people who have lost their jobs or those who are struggling to pay some of their bills. If you want to pick up food, you can go to CAFÉ every Monday from 1-6 p.m.

You can find other resources online at CBS4Indy.com/coronavirushelp