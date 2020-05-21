Indianapolis Motor Speedway honors front line workers with parade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway fired up its pace car engines Wednesday night.

The track thanked IU healthcare workers with a big parade. They made a stop by Riley thanking the doctors and nurses there who are taking care of our littlest ones during this pandemic.

“It brings tears of joy to my eyes and it just makes us feel really special feel welcomed for what we do each and every day.” Kathy Law, interim clinical director of operations for perioperative services, Riley Hospital for Children

The parade was just one way to celebrate our city with its big heart and courage, both on the track and more importantly in our hospitals during what would normally be a very special weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.