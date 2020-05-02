Indianapolis Family throws birthday parade for great-grandma

INDIANAPOLIS — One big family practiced social distancing while still throwing their great-grandma a birthday parade. Gurnett Ausdal turned 90 years old Wednesday.

She told us she has 6 children and 93 grandchildren and great grandchildren, some of whom were there Wednesday.

“We had planned a huge surprise party for her a couple weekends ago, and with the coronavirus, that wasn’t possible. So, we decided rain or shine, we were going to make today the best 90th birthday party for her,” Rachel Collins, Gurnett’s Great-Granddaughter said.

Even in the rain, they all decorated their cars and they even left her a basket of birthday cards.