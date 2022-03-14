INDIANA — An Indiana statewide non-profit that helps foster families and others in need is asking for diapers.

The Villages of Indiana representatives say rising costs have hit a lot of people hard and a necessity like diapers can be hard to come by.

They are hosting Diaper Day on March 16. People can either buy any size diaper online of drop them off at any of their 17 locations across the state.

“Families tell us all the time that they’re trying to manage their finances. A lot of our families are low income and so they are trying to make their dollar stretch,” said The Villages of Indiana President & CEO Shannon Schumacher.

Schumacher says there are assistance programs to pay for things like food and baby formula, but when it comes to diapers, some families are all on their own.

They hope people use diaper day to pay it forward and help those who need it.

“I don’t know if you’ve gotten gas recently, but the gas prices have increased, food costs have increased, and diapers are very, very expensive,” Schumacher said.

The Villages of Indiana plans works to provide essentials.

“We serve all of these families and these families have various needs and the needs change periodically so this is a way to really help families be able to stretch that dollar,” Schumacher said.

One of the biggest needs they see is diapers.

“Families are spending up to $80 a month on diapers,” said Schumacher. “So, just a really, really difficult time right now for young families.”

About five years ago, when she heard diapers were much needed, Ann W. King bought a thousand.

“It’s so important because it’s something that you really don’t think about because it’s like toothpaste or toilet paper. It’s not an exotic fun thing to think about,” said King.

Her purchase sparked others to also donate and created Diaper Day.

“At my age, I really can’t take on a foster child, which I would love to do, but it’s a way that I can help these families and not feel like I’m just standing aside and not doing anything,” King said.

Their goal is to collect 35,000 diapers this year to help.

If you want to pay it forward you can use their Amazon wishlist, or you can drop diapers off at any office location.