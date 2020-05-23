Hoosiers Finding Hope: Taking a look back at a few positive stories from the week

INDIANAPOLIS — We keep seeing Hoosiers come together and find hope through these challenging times.

Here is a look at some of the positive stories that came out of the coronavirus pandemic this week:

A group of farmers in Johnson County took a moment away from their fields Tuesday night to do something special for one of their neighbors.

There were several parades throughout the week honoring healthcare workers and graduating seniors.

The Mass Ave Merchants Association put together the I Miss Mass Ave campaign, highlighting how business owners are getting creative to keep connected with the community.

More than 200 Noblesville High School students have been practicing all school year to debut a new song in honor of the district’s 150th anniversary. After the year was cut short, all five of the school’s concert bands continued to practice and came together virtually to debut the song.

Thanks to a Facebook group that had taken the state by storm, women are “cheers-ing” one another through their favorite vino.

