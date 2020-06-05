Hoosiers Finding Hope: Nurses crochet baby blankets & hats for Methodist Hospital NICU

INDIANAPOLIS — After the March of Dimes canceled its 5K event due to coronavirus concerns, a group of NICU nurses decided to pitch in.

The nurses at Methodist Hospital taught themselves how to knit, crochet and sew. They then spent their free time making baby blankets and hats for their own patients.

“I think a lot of people take a healthy newborn for granted,” Kelly Hughes, a registered nurse, said. ​

Hughes works overnights at Methodist and typically cares for two patients at a time. She said because Methodist takes care of high-risk mothers, they see a lot of premature babies and those with birth defects.​ “It’s nothing a family should ever go through,” she said. ​

Hughes said she and her colleagues were able to make dozens of special items for the babies. Since their donation, her friends and family have started donating as well. She hopes it means a lot to the families who are suffering.​

“Just to give them something positive as a pick me up and like I said, that were with them for it,” she told CBS4.​

The nurses are hoping more people step up to help, especially since so many Hoosiers are sitting at home and can crochet, knit and sew.

The March of Dimes accepts donations year-round. They help mothers, babies and fund maternal health research. This year, the organization set up a COVID-19 fund to help women preparing for childbirth and families during the pandemic.​