Hoosiers Finding Hope: a look back at some positive stories from throughout the week

INDIANAPOLIS — We keep seeing Hoosiers come together and find hope through these challenging times.
Here is a look at some of the positive stories that came out of the coronavirus pandemic this week:
- Teachers from a local Indianapolis public school surprised their students by showing up on their doorsteps with goodie bags.
- An elementary school principal in the Center Grove district walked more than 160 miles over the last few weeks in order to visit and encourage his students.
- A local organization is giving back to the community after initial fears of having to shut down.
- The owners of Brownsburg Landscape donated 500 baskets of hanging flowers for healthcare workers.
- A FedEx driver went above and beyond, delivering a birthday surprise for a little girl on his route.
- A Carmel bakery found a sweet way to say “Thank You” to healthcare workers and kept their business going through some creative new programs.
- Volunteers are working to provide food to hundreds of families in a food desert in Indianapolis.
- As health care workers are taking care of sick patients with the coronavirus, they’re also helping themselves with yoga.
- Speedway High School students will get the chance to graduate on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track.
- Michael’s Soul Kitchen has partnered with The Mozel Sanders Foundation to deliver 1,000 hot meals a week to those impacted by COVID-19 and seniors.
- Schools are doing what they can to navigate the end of the year and to make it special for graduating seniors. The same goes for the companies that supply the caps, gowns and class rings.
- It was a warm, welcome homecoming for one man who was the 300th COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Methodist Hospital.
Do you know of a positive story that is coming out of this pandemic? If so, email us at news4@cbs4indy.com.