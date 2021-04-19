Hoosier hiking across state in honor of his late father

It’s one thing to walk a mile in someone shoes, but what if that person were walking hundreds of miles?

260 miles to be exact.

For 19 days, Plymouth resident Greg Compton is planning to do just that in honor of his late father. The 67-year-old from northern Indiana says his plan is to walk 15 miles a day, until he has walked the full length of Indiana from north to south.

Compton tells us he’s doing it to honor his late father, who was born with severely deformed legs.

But after nearly two dozen surgeries at Riley Hospital for Children, his dad was eventually able to use his legs and even walk.

“They gave my father the ability to walk and I’d like to pay them back,’ Compton explained.

Compton says he’ll have a lot of time to think about the challenges his dad went through.

He’ll also be thinking about the impact Riley Hospital has had on families and children not only here in the Hoosier state but all over the world.

“Riley is really important to me. They did something amazing for my dad in 1925. They made it so he could walk so he could have a life and a family. If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” he explained.

Compton is also looking to raise at least $260,000 for Riley.

In total, Compton expects this trip will take him about 19 days. He is more than half way done.

If you want to donate to him, click here.