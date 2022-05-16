FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers woman is asking for help collecting items for children in foster care.

Aleksandera Besalj started the organization Foster Fairies Inc, where she aims to grant wishes for those in the system.

Now, she’s hosting a drive to collect undergarments and socks for those in need of basic essentials in emergency situations.

It’s an effort to help with the basic essentials she says many take for granted. Oftentimes when a child is put into the system last minute — it’s just with the clothes on their back.

She says there are more than 15,000 children in foster care across the state, and she collects for both Marion and Madison counties’ foster systems.

To help with the collection, she has an Amazon wish list where people can go online and buy items.

Her goal is to gather at least 8,000 pairs for the kids in those two counties.

“It’s very important because it’s a basic need and they go through a lot of trauma. If you can eliminate some of the trauma they go through and it helps out saving some of their dignity, then we’ve done a good job,“ said Besalj.

She also says it’s important to get a wide range of sizes because in the system there are children from newborn to 21 years old in some situations. She says it can be harder to get items for the older children.

“Because they are overlooked. Everyone likes to purchase the cute little toys and items. Items for the older kids are more expensive, so they are overlooked and they really are more important. These kids are going to age out of the system, so they are going to the world without any support.”

Foster Fairies Inc has also been able to help grant “wishes” for kids in foster care including birthday and Christmas presents, driving lessons, backpacks and school supplies and even a special wheelchair.

For more information on the organization or to make a donation or purchase, visit their website.