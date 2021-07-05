Group impacts Hoosier lives by building ramps for the disabled

INDIANAPOLIS – The mission of the group Servants at Work (SAWs) is to better the lives of Hoosiers by building ramps.

SAWs is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those who are ambulatory disabled exit their home safely.

The ramps are free to the recipient and are built by local volunteers. Materials are funded through donations.

“Our mission is to supply ADA-compliant, wooden wheelchair ramps,” said Bob Richmond, SAWs executive director. “The need is just incredible. We build about 230 to 250 ramps statewide every year.”

One ramp recipient is Gloria, who suffers from health challenges that require the use of a walker. Gloria was unable to get out of her home before SAWs volunteers stepped in to help.

“This is freedom for me,” Gloria said. “I haven’t been able to get out of this house really good in four years.”

SAWs was founded in 2003. Since then, in partnership with Rehab Medical, they’ve changed the lives of thousands.

“You see the client come down the ramp for the first time, it is humbling, it is absolutely humbling,” Richmond said.

Gloria’s ramp was number 100. This summer, the group will build number 3,000.

“God bless my angels,” Gloria said when she saw her ramp for the first time.

SAWS operates on donations only and is dealing with the same lumber pricing issue affecting buyers nationwide, paying more than double to build ramps.

Click here to reach SAWs to make a donation or if you need a ramp built.