Greenfield hosts county-wide event to show support for essential workers

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Community members in Greenfield lit up the night Wednesday to show support for those on the front lines of COVID-19.

The city hosted a county-wide luminary event at dusk Wednesday. During the evnet, luminaries were placed outside Hancock Regional Hospital, Greenfield City Hall, Greenfield Police Department and the Hancock County 911 Center.

“I thought luminaries would be a nice way to show hospital staff, patients and the helpers within the county that we are here to support them through the pandemic without people gathering in a large crowd. The police, city workers and local businesses are important pieces in keeping the community safe and functional. This is an inexpensive way for all of us to come together and show support in a beautiful way.” Delaney Morelock, Greenfield resident and luminary event chair

Nearly 300 milk jugs were donated for the event to be used in the public spaces. Additionally, bags of sand and candles have been donated by the community.