Gleaners helps hundreds of Hoosiers at Saturday food distribution event

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers were provided some relief thanks to Gleaners Saturday.

For weeks they have been providing for those in need. On Saturday, they continued at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

During the food distribution event, volunteers provided 40-pound boxes including two gallons of milk, fruit, vegetables and frozen meats they say it’s enough to feed up to 5,000 families.

John Elliott, president and CEO of Gleaners says since the pandemic began, they have spent $500,000 over budget every week to feed Hoosiers.

“This is really intended to get a big infusion of healthy, nutritious perishable food out to the population. To make up for a bit of a shift in cans and boxes, and shelf-stable as we’ve done drive through distributions recently,” Elliott said.

In order to meet that increased demand, volunteers worked with the Indiana National Guard to fill the cars. The goal was to pack six cars in twenty seconds with those 40-pound boxes.

“I think it’s huge for our guys to be able to do their dual service as national guard members working in their communities,” Lt. Nicole Wurm, Indiana National Guard said.

Their plan is to keep continue packing 30,000 boxes weekly for distribution so they can continue filling the gap for Hoosiers struggling during COVID-19.

“It’s for families in need. If you have a neighbor who is hungry, and they need these resources and this help then they are welcomed to join us,” Elliott said.

Since the pandemic began, Elliott says Gleaners has spent $500,000 over budget every week to feed Hoosiers.

If you missed out Saturday, there will another food drive at the motor speedway. And if you would like to donate, you can that information at www.gleaners.org.