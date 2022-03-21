FISHERS, Ind. — A mother in Fishers started the non-profit “Caring Cub” where she makes care packages for people starting their journeys as single parents.

It’s helping a variety of parents. Whether it be someone escaping domestic violence, going through a divorce, or any situation.

One mother says it meant a lot to her to have that care package at a time when she was really vulnerable and needed it the most.

“Caring Cub’s mission is so incredible just the way they are so generous with their hearts,” said Brionna Reynolds.

“I felt just like I was wrapped in love. I felt like I was cared for. Like God had sent me an angel.”

Reynolds got a care package with items just like these when she moved to Indiana with her infant son right after what she says was a messy breakup with her fiancé.

“Just really struggling with like how am I going to provide for myself and my son,” said Reynolds.

She says the Caring Cub gave her support, hope and showed her she wasn’t alone.

“To know that someone out there, even a stranger cares about you and cares about what you’ve been through. I think that we all need that, like that spark in our hearts to remind ourselves that yeah, we can keep going.”

Founder Gretchen Haley says she’s been there herself.

“It’s just really nice to see the impact that it can make on these lives,” said Gretchen Haley.

“I am a single mother; my son is three. He’s adorable, but the first year of his life it was rather challenging and at times kind of scary. I didn’t know what the next day might look like.”

She started Caring Cub to give back.

“We work with each family individually, so we’re very quick to respond. If you just reach out, we’re happy to help,” Haley said.

They give whatever they can, things like diapers, clothes, toys and they rely on donations to make it possible.

“It’s so important because we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. Gretchen and I have kids our own and we donate our items to help as well, but that only goes far,” said The Caring Cub managing director Allison Rennaker.

They are also partnering with various shelters, other non-profits, and a few DCS workers around central Indiana.