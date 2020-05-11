Ethan’s Table provides food for hungry Hoosiers

COLUMBUS, Ind. — This week on Pay it Forward we are shinning a spotlight on a young Hoosier helping those in need.

11-year-old Ethan Reynolds didn’t have to look far to see those in his community were struggling.

About a month ago, he took action.

With his mom’s help, he set up a table outside his home with food, toiletries, and other extra supplies.

He also made a big sign that said “free food.” Within days, the table was empty.

Ethan says people from all walks of life showed up in need of supplies.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people on the streets, and I’m thinking that they’re probably hungry and need food,” he said.

Since the launch of “Ethan’s Table,” community members have joined in with stocking his table with donations. Some have even left notes thanking him for his generosity and kindness.

Ethan’s Table is set up seven days a week at the corner of 13th and Gladstone in Columbus.