Drive-thru food pantry opens in Castleton

CASTLETON, Ind. — Hoosiers are spreading hope by bringing people together to feed the hungry.



The non-profit Faith Hope and Love Community is turning an old Starbucks on East 82nd Street, near Castleton Square Mall into a drive-thru food pantry.

They held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday which included a tour inside the pantry that will serve hundreds of families in central Indiana.

“We would like to come alongside people. We would like to find out their deeper needs so we can connect them with other community resources. So that they become more sustainable,” Merlin Gonzales, CEO & President of Faith Hope and Love Community Inc. said.



The food pantry officially opened Friday at noon, with a free lunch to celebrate.