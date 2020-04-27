Boxes of blessings popping up in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — If you’ve driven around Brownsburg lately, you might have noticed boxes of essential items popping up in many neighborhoods.

They’re known as “blessing boxes.” They come in all different shapes and sizes, but the concept is simple: Take what you need, leave what you can.

“We are all in this together, and when one person hurts, we all hurt. When we help, it not only helps the person we are giving to, it helps us as well,” said Brownsburg resident Kathy Cunningham.

That’s the message you’ll see on the box outside of her home.

The Brownsburg resident wanted to help others during these uncertain times, so two weeks ago, she got a table, some containers, and a sign, and she set it up outside her home.

She also posted in her neighborhood Facebook group, letting others know it was there.

Cunningham says the response was more than she ever could have imagined.

“We put a table and a couple tubs out, I didn’t have a lot. But I thought if I put it out in our Facebook chatter see what happens. By the end of the day, our boxes were full,” Cunningham explained.

There are at least seven blessing boxes around Brownsburg, including at the town’s police station.

Anyone can grab items or donate.

If you want to find out all the Brownsburg blessing box locations or learn to start your own, click here.