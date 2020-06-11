Avon church helping feed families impacted by coronavirus

AVON, Ind. — The Journey Church in Avon just got enough groceries to fill 500 boxes of food for families impacted by the coronavirus.

The church will spend the week putting the boxes together. The $70,000 of food came from Convoy of Hope, a faith-based organization that gives away food and supplies to areas in need.

“We feel great to be able to do this. We feel blessed that convoy of hope has trusted us to do something like this, but at the end of the day, it’s just to love our neighbor. And we look forward to being able to do that in this tangible way.” Tim Parsons, lead pastor at The Journey Church

They have Powerade, cereal, pasta, and toilet paper among other items. The church is working to partner with other groups so it can give the boxes away during a big event in the next month or so.