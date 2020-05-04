ASC provides free meals to health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — This week on Pay it Forward, we are recognizing the Hoosier Heroes who are putting in countless hours to help keep others safe and healthy during this pandemic.

That includes doctors, nurses, and first responders. But it also includes many others, such as those working at nursing homes, assistant living facilities, and other long-term care communities.

Every day, American Senior Communities has about 20,000 employees working to make sure their residents stay safe and comfortable during these challenging times.

As a way to say thank you for their hard work, ASC is providing them with free grab-and-go meals twice a week.

That means 40,000 meals a week are going to essential health care workers all over the state.

ASC officials say the response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve had people come up and say thank you this has made a huge difference in their lives and they bring it home to their kids and their spouses,” said American Senior Communities Corporate Director of Culinary Services Dave Kanh.

Allisonville Meadows is one of the locations where the meals are passed out.

The executive director says he hopes this small token of his appreciation can give his staff a little peace of mind during these challenging times.

“It gives them the ability to come to work, focus on the residents and separate some of those home difficulties and come to work fresh and renewed for the residents,” explained Executive Director Tony Link.

Each bag contains a sandwich, breakfast bar, a piece of fruit, chips, dessert and a drink.

ASC officials say they say they will do this as long as they need to make sure their staff knows they are supported and appreciated.