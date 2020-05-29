90-year-old Korean War veteran surprised with birthday parade

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hoosier hero celebrated his 90th birthday in Brownsburg Thursday surrounded by family and friends.

Tine Martin said people came out from all over to wish him and his family well Thursday evening. He’s an Army veteran who served in the Korean War, and his family wanted to surprise him with a birthday parade.

Tine said they kept the secret pretty well, but word traveled fast and he found out anyways. He was grateful all the same.

“My family decided to do this. They sneaked around everything, but I caught them,” Tine said. Brings tears, I love all these people.”

Local police and firefighters showed up for Tine’s birthday. So did friends from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and people from Ben Davis, where Tine went to high school with his wife.