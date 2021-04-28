Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hoosier Heroes
Video
Central Indiana News
FedEx Shooting
Crime in Indianapolis
Coronavirus
National and World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Links on CBS4
Video Game News
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Problem Solvers
Weather
Indianapolis Weather Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Indiana Weather Radar
Watches & Warnings
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Indiana Pacers
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Send a News Tip
Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hoosier Heroes
Nominate someone today for Hoosier Heroes
Popular
Not guilty verdict handed down to security guard after shooting of woman in her car
Video
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases example of importance of post-vaccine guidelines
Man shot while taking out garbage on south side, IMPD says
What you need to know about in-person commencement for central Indiana colleges
Video
Women in prison find purpose through special programs as IDOC celebrates declining recidivism rates
Judge orders delay in public release of bodycam footage in Andrew Brown case, family can view within 10 days
Live
Single-pill treatment for COVID-19 could be available in 2021