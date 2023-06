Donald Trump was indicted Thursday in a case involving his handling of classified documents, making him the first former U.S. president to be faced with federal criminal charges.

The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment Friday, ahead of Trump’s expected appearance in court next Tuesday.

Read the indictment, as well as The Hill’s coverage of it, below.

gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd