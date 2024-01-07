Police are investigating an incident involving Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her former husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in Silt, Colo., on Saturday night, according to multiple news outlets.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed to The Denver Post, The Washington Post and The Denver Gazette that police were investigating the incident, which he said took place at Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, in western Colorado. Kite declined to provide news outlets with additional details on the incident, but he confirmed the congresswoman and her former husband were involved.

The Daily Beast was the first to report on the incident, which it indicated involved a physical altercation.

The Hill has reached out to Kite and to Boebert’s office for confirmation and comment.

Kite said he would review surveillance footage and told The Denver Gazette, “We are treating this case no differently than we would anyone else.”

Boebert filed for divorce in 2023, and it was finalized a few months later. She and her former husband were married for nearly 18 years and have four sons together.