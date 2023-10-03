Former President Trump’s civil fraud case in New York Supreme Court is in its second day Tuesday with the GOP 2024 primary front-runner once again in attendance.

Trump’s fury largely dominated the first day of trial in which he lambasted the judge overseeing the case and glared in the face of the attorney general who brought the charges of fraud related to the inflation of his real estate properties against him.

On Tuesday, his anger was largely on display online, in the form of Truth Social posts and campaign emails targeting those overseeing the case.

Follow below for updates from the courtroom.