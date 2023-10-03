Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will bring up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to oust him Tuesday, moving quickly to consider the motion to vacate the chair.

McCarthy could have brought up Gaetz’s motion any time within two legislative days after Gaetz made the move Monday evening. But the Speaker told House Republicans in a conference meeting Tuesday morning he would bring it up later in the day, according to multiple GOP members leaving the meeting.

“He wants to get it out of the way; he doesn’t want to wait, and he’s gonna run on his record,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said.

The earliest the motion could come up is when the House starts considering legislative business at noon. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said the vote will come up during the chamber’s first vote series of the day, which starts at 1:30 p.m.

There would likely be a move to table the resolution to oust McCarthy or refer it to committee before any vote on the underlying resolution.

At least four Republicans have said they would back Gaetz’s motion. In the narrow GOP majority, just a handful of Republican opponents of McCarthy could put the fate of his Speakership in the hands of Democrats.

House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said he has not idea how the vote will go, since it depends largely on how many Republicans oppose him and what Democrats decide to do.

“I will tell you this: He will be stronger on this ballot than he was his first ballot for Speaker. And his support in the conference is up, not down. That’s the ironic thing,” Cole said.

Democrats, meanwhile are keeping mum about their plans.

Lawmakers leaving a caucus meeting Tuesday morning said the party was united, but woudn’t say how they plan to vote.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said he supports ousting McCarthy, but would wait for direction from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“Kevin McCarthy is a MAGA extremist. And he has brought chaos to the House,” Smith said.

He later added, “Whatever he [Jeffries] decides and the caucus decides, I will follow. But he should go.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) also said Democrats will be united on motion to vacate vote.

“I think we understand that our unity is our power right now,” she said. “We’ve remained passionately united and I don’t expect anything different.”

Updated at 10:52 a.m.