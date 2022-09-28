Democrats’ lead in the generic congressional ballot narrowed to 2 points in a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that Democrats led Republicans in the ballot 45 percent to 43 percent, down from the 5-point lead they had in the same poll last week. Democrats are holding the narrow lead six weeks out from the crucial November midterms.

Democrats are seeking to defy a historical trend that usually sees the president’s party lose seats in Congress in the midterm elections, while Republicans are trying to retake control of both chambers.

The poll also found President Biden’s approval rating dropped from 46 percent last week to 41 percent this week following a notable increase recently.

A Grinnell College-Selzer & Co. poll released Wednesday found Democrats leading in the ballot by 4 points, 46 percent to 42 percent.

The Politico poll was conducted for three days, and the margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.