Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she will focus on keeping election deniers out of office following her loss in her reelection bid, noting that she is still focused on her role on the Jan. 6 committee as well as “tremendous work left to do as Wyoming’s representative in Congress.”

“I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,” she said during a discussion of her future on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We’ve got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country,” she added. “And I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents.”

Cheney said that she would get involved in campaigns against Republican candidates who are challenging or denying the results of the 2020 election, including her GOP colleagues in Congress.

The Wyoming lawmaker added that she will also aim to educate the nation about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

“I’m also going to spend a lot of time doing everything I can to help educate the American people about what happened. And I think our hearings have been a tremendous contribution to that,” she said.

Cheney, the outspoken vice chairwoman of the House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol who has criticized former President Trump, lost the Wyoming GOP primary to a Trump-backed challenger last week. One day later, she teased her possible prospects of a presidential bid in 2024, saying she planned to make a decision in the coming months.