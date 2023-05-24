President Biden on Wednesday mocked the issue-laden presidential campaign launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose attempt to talk about his candidacy on Twitter Spaces was marred by tech problems.

“This link works,” Biden posted on his personal Twitter account, linking to a donation page for his campaign.

Biden sent the tweet while DeSantis attempted to launch his brand new campaign in an interview with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, an event that was beset by audio issues. DeSantis and Musk were supposed to speak on a Twitter Spaces, and hundreds of thousands of people had tuned in to listen.

But the audio repeatedly cut out. Nobody could be heard for more than a few seconds at a time.

David Sacks, who was moderating the conversation, could be heard saying at one point that the number of listeners was “melting the servers.”

DeSantis’s rivals had already questioned why the governor was making his announcement on Twitter Spaces, and they quickly and widely mocked the issues surrounding the launch.

Shortly before the Twitter Spaces launched, DeSantis released a video officially announcing his candidacy for president.