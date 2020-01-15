Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
Hidden History
IUPUI launches new program to highlight African American arts and theater
Video
Hidden History: Celebrating IU's 'Godfather' of jazz education
Video
Hidden History: Remembering NFL legend George Taliaferro
Video
Douglass Park, once Indy's 'black' park, ready to celebrate centennial
Video
Hidden History: Contemporary artists from Africa being highlighted inside local gallery
Video
More Hidden History Headlines
North side woman creating history in the Circle City, nearly 100 years after her trailblazing great-grandmother
Video
Hidden History: Madam Walker's legacy in Indiana evolves on Indiana Avenue
Video
Hidden History: Indianapolis pastor reflects on time with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Hidden History: Baseball’s George Stovey
Video
Hidden History: Preserving, celebrating Gullah-Geechee culture
Video
Hidden History: Neighbors share stories of historic Carver Village community
Video
Hidden History: Raising a hymn
Video
Hidden History: June Bacon-Bercey, a pioneer for women in meteorology
Video
Hidden History: Push to posthumously award black Army medic
Video
Hidden History: Journey to freedom through Central PA
Video
