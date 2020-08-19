Gorgeous summer forecast

Good morning, gorgeous! Absolutely lovely forecast for the next couple of days. We are up to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning so no doubt a ‘refreshing’ start to the morning. We’ll climb right back to the 70s by lunchtime and all afternoon will be spent in the 70s. A few of us could briefly hit a high of 80 degrees so just a couple of degrees below the average. A comfortable northerly breeze is going to feel great into the heating of the afternoon. That is also allowing drier air to pump in so dew points are noticeably lower in the 50s. Just perfect!

We will again be mainly clear tonight and that’ll allow a return to the 50s. Thursday morning will be comfortably cool so you can open up the windows and let in some fresh air if you’d like. That being said, sunshine and a slight shift in wind direction will bring us into the warmer 80s by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will draw you outside. Any of the second half of the workweek days will be great for lunch or dinner outside.

As we return to the more normal mid-80s in time for the weekend we will also bring back rain chances. A couple of storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.