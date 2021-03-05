Expect a cool, dry weekend; heavy rain is likely late next week

The first five days of March have been cloud free with 85% of possible sunshine, 50% is average. We will continue our streak of clear days through the weekend with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.

Indianapolis has started 2021 with six weekends with either rain or snow and only three completely dry weekends. This will be a dry weekend.

Warmer temperatures will arrive next week with highs near 60 degrees Monday and in the mid-60s Tuesday through Thursday. After a dry start, we’ll finally see our first chance for rain this month, late next week. We’ll have showers developing late Wednesday. Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday. Expect up to an inch of rain through early Friday.

We’ve had twice as many wet weekends, as dry ones, this year.

Spring begins in two weeks.