INDIANAPOLIS — “The Deadman” is coming to Indianapolis.

WWE announced that The Undertaker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” will add six new stops to its upcoming tour, including in Indianapolis on Nov. 9 at the Old National Centre at 9 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available starting Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP tickets, such as top-tier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

The one man show will feature “The Phenom” Mark Calaway, better known as the Undertaker, in an intimate setting where he will share never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and take questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after retiring in November 2020. On top of his signature phrase “rest in peace,” the Undertaker is also known for his series of wins yearly at Wrestlemania. He won 21 straight Wrestlemania matches before Brock Lesnar ended “The Streak” in 2014.

Since debuting last summer, the show has sold out venues such as in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio.