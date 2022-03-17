INDIANAPOLIS — The Dot is your channel for comfort TV, with familiar favorites like “Friends,” “Seinfeld” and “The Big Bang Theory” on all day, every day.

If you’ve heard about The Dot but aren’t sure how to find it, here’s some information to help.

Over the air with a digital antenna

The Dot, also known as ETTV, is a digital channel available free and without a cable subscription, as long as you’re using a digital antenna (rabbit ears won’t work, unfortunately).

You’ll find The Dot on one of these two channels, depending on where you live.

4.2

29.2

If you’re not seeing either, you may need to rescan.

Through your cable provider

Several cable providers, including Comcast, have added The Dot to their channel lineup.

Type your city or town into the search bar below to see local channel listings. You can also search by cable provider.

If your cable or satellite provider is not listed, call them and ask for ETTV to be added.

Search for your local channel: