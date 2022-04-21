You’ll be glad to know there are no dinosaur sightings in Indiana.

That’s according to Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, who shared a map of dinosaur sightings to promote the upcoming movie.

The map tracks dinosaurs throughout the U.S., with species ranging from carnivores like velociraptor and T. rex to herbivores like triceratops and apatosaurus.

Hoosiers may not be in the clear for much longer, however. The map indicates the presence of pteranodons in neighboring Illinois, so it’s really just a matter of time.

The West Coast looks particularly at risk. The mosasaurus is near Alaska.

If you missed the last entry in the Jurassic World movie series, dinosaurs were released in the U.S. and are running wild. The upcoming Jurassic World Dominion will deal with the fallout.

It will also reunite characters from the original Jurassic Park, with Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) returning to the series.

Jeff Goldblum (left), Laura Dern (center) and Sam Neill (right)/photos from Getty Images

Just to be clear, this is a map promoting the movie. No dinosaur invasion of the United States or Indiana is imminent (that we’re aware of, anyway).

If you’re interested in seeing dinosaurs of the animatronic kind up close, the Jurassic World Live Tour will be in Indianapolis from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022, after being pushed back from its original June 2021 release date. It was delayed due to the pandemic.

In addition to the returning cast members of 1993’s Jurassic Park, the movie also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Here’s the synopsis:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.