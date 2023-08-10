After announcing additional concerts for her North American tour last week—including three dates in Indianapolis—Taylor Swift dropped another major announcement.

The music superstar will release a re-recorded version of her album 1989 on Oct. 27, 2023. Originally released in 2014, the album featured several hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.”

The new 1989 (Taylor’s Version) follows in the footsteps of other re-recorded albums, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The reason behind the re-recorded albums? Simply put, the singer is reclaiming her own music after the master recordings for her first six studio albums ended up in the hands of a private equity firm. Swift is re-recording the tracks so they’ll be under her control.

The singer made the announcement during a Wednesday night concert in Los Angeles. She also posted about it on Instagram:

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site.

The album is already up for preorder on Swift’s website.