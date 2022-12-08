It may be the best stocking stuffer for a music fan on your shopping list.

Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for 2023 concerts at Ruoff Music Center. The pass costs $199 (plus fees) and grants the holder access to 30+ shows in Noblesville next year. Fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access.

The Lawn Pass will go on sale to the general public starting Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET at this website. Previous Lawn Pass holders have the chance to buy one in an exclusive presale that began today (Dec. 8), while Citi card members will get a one-day jump on the general public starting at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 13.

Lawn Pass holders will receive a personalized credential that serves as their ticket to each show. While the purchase window opens in December, the actual credentials won’t ship out until spring 2023, according to Live Nation.

Most shows will be available for Lawn Pass access, but some concerts will be excluded. Live Nation said information about exclusions will be made when concerts are announced.

Ruoff Music Center is one of 30 venues offering Lawn Pass. Each amphitheater has a limited number and they are not transferrable between venues. You can learn more about Lawn Pass from Live Nation’s FAQ.

Here are the other eligible concert venues:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)