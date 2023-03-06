INDIANAPOLIS – Snoop Dogg is coming to central Indiana.

The rapper and entertainment icon is the headliner for the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off July 7 in Vancouver. It’ll come to Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center on July 20.

Citi ticket presales start March 7, while tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10 at 9 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. VIP ticket packages are also available.

Here’s a look at the tour schedule:

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre