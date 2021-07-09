Ruoff Music Center welcomes Dave Matthews Band, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5; See full 2021 concert schedule

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Live music is bouncing back in to Ruoff Music Center with a lineup of pop, rock, and country music performers this summer!

The last artist to play in front of fans on the Ruoff stage was Luke Bryan on October 11, 2019. The venue then sat silent during 2020 due to the pandemic as both large gatherings were largely banned and musical artists cancelled their tours. But now, musicians and fans are eager to hit the road — something that’s reflected in this summer’s lineup at Ruoff.

Many of the artists are performing makeup dates after their 2020 dates were canceled including rock crooners Maroon 5 and Ruoff crowd pleasers Dave Matthews Band.

Changes at Ruoff

Some things to keep in mind if you’re headed to Ruoff this year: cash will NOT be accepted, all tickets will be mobile (no physical tickets,) people who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking. You can see Ruoff’s updated policies here.

2021 Concert Lineup

Check out the full lineup (so far) of every artist scheduled to play at Ruoff this summer: