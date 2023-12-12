NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Central Indiana’s most prominent outdoor amphitheater is making an impact across the world regarding how to host some of the world’s biggest acts throughout the summer.

According to a news release from Live Nation, officials announced on Tuesday that Ruoff Music Center, located in Noblesville, has been named the top amphitheater in the world in ticket sales by Pollstar. Ruoff Music Center also ranked third worldwide in gross sales.

“Ruoff Music Center is a summertime staple for the live music touring industry being one of the most legendary outdoor venues of its kind in the world,” the release said.

The outdoor amphitheater hosted a number of shows in 2023, including:

Dead & Company

Dave Matthews Band

Farm Aid, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Weir & The Wolf Bros., Neil Young, Margo Price, Bob Dylan, The String Cheese Incident and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Matchbox 20

The Smashing Pumpkins

Eric Church

Fall Out Boy

Govt. Mule

Shania Twain

Going into 2024, the venue has already announced a number of shows for its upcoming season, including:

