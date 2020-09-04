Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, pausing production for ‘The Batman’

Production on “The Batman” has been temporarily paused after the film’s star, Robert Pattinson, tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the actor told CNN.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed to CNN in a statement on Thursday that a member of the film’s production had tested positive for coronavirus but did not name Pattinson. The spokesperson added the production is now “isolating in accordance with established protocols.” (The studio is, like CNN, owned by WarnerMedia.)

CNN has reached out for additional comment on Friday.

A representative for Pattinson did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The film, from director Matt Reeves, had been filming for several weeks when coronavirus shuttered television and film productions in March.

“The Batman” had resumed operations in the London area only days ago.

Last month, Warner Bros. released the first two-minute teaser for the film during a virtual event.

The film’s release date had been pushed back several months following coronavirus-related production delays. It is not known whether the current pause will further affect its release.