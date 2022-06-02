NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A little bit of rock, a good dose of country and plenty of classic hits.

Every music lover will find something to suit their taste at Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Dozens of upcoming shows are part of the 2022 Coors Light Concert Series.

The list kicks off with three shows from Phish this weekend. You’ll find plenty of notable acts coming to central Indiana, from Rod Stewart to the Backstreet Boys, Chris Stapleton, Josh Groban and many more.

You can find ticket information at LiveNation.com. Many of the shows are part of the 2022 Lawn Pass.

Find the list of shows below. Keep in mind that dates, acts and ticket prices can change.

Phish

Friday, June 3

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy

Friday, June 10

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out

Sunday, June 12

The Lumineers

With Special Guest Caamp

Tuesday, June 14

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

With Special Guest George Thorogood

Wednesday, June 15

Morgan Wallen

With Special Guest Hardy

Thursday, June 16

Tears For Fears

With Special Guest Garbage

Friday, June 17

The Chicks

With Special Guest Patty Griffin

Sunday, June 19

Stevie Nicks

Tuesday, June 21

Josh Groban

With Special Guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more

Thursday, June 23

Dave Matthews Band

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer

Sunday, June 26

Dead & Company

Tuesday, June 28

Jack Johnson

With Special Guest Durand Jones & The Indications

Sunday, July 3

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire

Friday, July 8

Backstreet Boys

Sunday, July 10

Train

With Special Guests Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis

Wednesday, July 13

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, July 14

Rod Stewart

With Special Guest Cheap Trick

Friday, July 15

The Black Keys

With Special Guest Band of Horses and Ceramic Animals

Saturday, July 16

Chicago and Brian Wilson

With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Wednesday, July 20

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne

With Special Guests Static-X and Powerman 5000

Thursday, July 21

Chris Stapleton

With Special Guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

Friday, July 22

Zac Brown Band

With Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

Thursday, July 28

OneRepublic

With Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE

Saturday, July 30

Chris Brown and Lil Baby

Saturday, August 6

Machine Gun Kelly

With Special Guests WILLOW and Travis Barker

Thursday, August 11

Kid Rock

With Special Guest Foreigner

Friday, August 12

Jason Aldean

With Special Guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan

Saturday, August 13

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin

With Special Guest Bush

Wednesday, August 17

Luke Bryan

With Special Guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny

Saturday, August 20

Korn & Evanescence

With Special Guests Helmet and Jeris Johnson

Wednesday, August 24

Wiz Khalifa + Logic

With Special Guests 24kGoldn, Fedd The God and DRAMA

Friday, August 26

Keith Urban

With Special Guest Ingrid Andress

Saturday, August 27

Wu-Tang Clan & NAS

Thursday, September 1

Pitbull

With Special Guest Iggy Azalea

Friday, September 2

Five Finger Death Punch

With Special Guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods

Saturday, October 1