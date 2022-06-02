NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A little bit of rock, a good dose of country and plenty of classic hits.
Every music lover will find something to suit their taste at Ruoff Music Center this summer.
Dozens of upcoming shows are part of the 2022 Coors Light Concert Series.
The list kicks off with three shows from Phish this weekend. You’ll find plenty of notable acts coming to central Indiana, from Rod Stewart to the Backstreet Boys, Chris Stapleton, Josh Groban and many more.
You can find ticket information at LiveNation.com. Many of the shows are part of the 2022 Lawn Pass.
Find the list of shows below. Keep in mind that dates, acts and ticket prices can change.
Phish
- Friday, June 3
- Saturday, June 4
- Sunday, June 5
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy
- Friday, June 10
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out
- Sunday, June 12
The Lumineers
- With Special Guest Caamp
- Tuesday, June 14
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
- With Special Guest George Thorogood
- Wednesday, June 15
Morgan Wallen
- With Special Guest Hardy
- Thursday, June 16
Tears For Fears
- With Special Guest Garbage
- Friday, June 17
The Chicks
- With Special Guest Patty Griffin
- Sunday, June 19
Stevie Nicks
- Tuesday, June 21
Josh Groban
- With Special Guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more
- Thursday, June 23
Dave Matthews Band
- Friday, June 24
- Saturday, June 25
Outlaw Music Festival
- Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer
- Sunday, June 26
Dead & Company
- Tuesday, June 28
Jack Johnson
- With Special Guest Durand Jones & The Indications
- Sunday, July 3
Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire
- Friday, July 8
Backstreet Boys
- Sunday, July 10
Train
- With Special Guests Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis
- Wednesday, July 13
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
- Thursday, July 14
Rod Stewart
- With Special Guest Cheap Trick
- Friday, July 15
The Black Keys
- With Special Guest Band of Horses and Ceramic Animals
- Saturday, July 16
Chicago and Brian Wilson
- With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
- Wednesday, July 20
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne
- With Special Guests Static-X and Powerman 5000
- Thursday, July 21
Chris Stapleton
- With Special Guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards
- Friday, July 22
Zac Brown Band
- With Special Guest Robert Randolph Band
- Thursday, July 28
OneRepublic
- With Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE
- Saturday, July 30
Chris Brown and Lil Baby
- Saturday, August 6
Machine Gun Kelly
- With Special Guests WILLOW and Travis Barker
- Thursday, August 11
Kid Rock
- With Special Guest Foreigner
- Friday, August 12
Jason Aldean
- With Special Guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan
- Saturday, August 13
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
- With Special Guest Bush
- Wednesday, August 17
Luke Bryan
- With Special Guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny
- Saturday, August 20
Korn & Evanescence
- With Special Guests Helmet and Jeris Johnson
- Wednesday, August 24
Wiz Khalifa + Logic
- With Special Guests 24kGoldn, Fedd The God and DRAMA
- Friday, August 26
Keith Urban
- With Special Guest Ingrid Andress
- Saturday, August 27
Wu-Tang Clan & NAS
- Thursday, September 1
Pitbull
- With Special Guest Iggy Azalea
- Friday, September 2
Five Finger Death Punch
- With Special Guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods
- Saturday, October 1