INDIANAPOLIS — As the awards seasons ramps up in early 2024, Hoosiers will be able to once again see one of 2023’s top films in the way it was intended.

“Oppenheimer: The IMAX Experience in 15/70mm” will return to the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum starting Jan. 12, 2024. The theater is located at 650 W Washington St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Between Jan. 12, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2024, Hoosiers will have two chances each day to see the film, with one screening at 3:15 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. On Jan. 15, 2024, there is only one screening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

According to previous reports, Indianapolis is one of the only places in the world to see “Oppenheimer” the way it was intended: on 70mm film. The theater is one of 19 in the United States with the capability to screen all 262,000 of the film’s frames inside the 70mm reel.

“Oppenheimer,” which is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb. The film, which is rated R and is 185 minutes, has been nominated for eight Golden Globe awards, including best picture in the drama category.

If you have already seen “Oppenheimer” but would like to see another movie on one of the biggest screens in Indiana, the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum have scheduled the following screenings of current releases, a concert film as well as some classics:

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” – through Jan. 4, 2024

“Wonka” – through Jan. 4, 2024

“The Polar Express 3D” – final day is Dec. 24

“Queen Rock Montreal” – Jan. 18, 2024 through Jan. 21, 2024

“Blade Runner (The Final Cut) – Jan. 9, 2024

“Blade Runner 2049” – Jan. 10, 2024

“Her” – Feb. 13, 2024.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.